Added: 25.12.2019 11:22 | 3 views | 0 comments

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a 60-billion-rupee ($842 million, Dh3.09 billion) plan to tackle water shortages in the country’s seven heartland states where agriculture is a mainstay. India, the world’s second-most populous country, faces the worst long-term water crisis in its history as demand outstrips supply, threatening farm output and overall economic growth in Asia’s third-largest economy. Almost every sector of the $2.6...