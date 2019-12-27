ï»¿Friday, 27 December 2019
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos. Protesters inside the malls threw umbrellas and other objects at police who responded by beating some demonstrators with batons, with one pointing his gun at the crowd, but not firing. Some demonstrators occupied the main roads and blocked traffic outside the malls and nearby luxury hotels in the Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district of Kowloon. A man was shown on public broadcaster RTHK as falling from the second floor to the first floor...

