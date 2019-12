Added: 24.12.2019 14:31 | 4 views | 0 comments

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont edges out his Democratic opponents on health care, immigration, the environment and the economy, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The presidential race has become more policy-centered than elections of years past. About 42 percent of Democrats surveyed in Sunday's poll said their choice for president comes down to their "ideas or policies" more than whether the candidate would make a good president (20 percent) or can win the general election (9.1 percent)....