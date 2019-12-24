Japan proposes dumping contaminated Fukushima nuclear plant water in sea



Source: www.rt.com



Japan's economy and industry ministry proposed on today, the gradual release or evaporation of massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water being stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. Official stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing systems in the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant in Okuma Source: Associated Press The proposal to a group of experts is the first time the ministry has narrowed down the various options available to those choices. It is meant to solve a growing problem for the plant's operator as storage space for the water runs out, despite fears of a backlash from the public. The draft proposal will be discussed further. Nearly nine years after...