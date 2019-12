Added: 24.12.2019 4:05 | 10 views | 0 comments

Turkey lashed out on Monday at a Saudi court's "scandalous" verdict over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying those responsible for the murder had been granted immunity. Five people were sentenced to death and others were handed jail terms but two top figures were cleared of involvement in the murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkey fuelled international outrage at...