Boeing was an aerospace industry bully for years, leveraging its position as the pre-eminent US commercial jet maker to squeeze its suppliers, badger its rivals with trade disputes and reportedly lobby for more oversight over the regulatory review of its own planes. Two fatal crashes and a global grounding of its best-selling 737 Max jet have upended the power dynamic. With its latest decision to halt production, Boeingâ€™s comeuppance is complete. The company announced this week that it would completely shut down production of the Max starting in January. The decision follows a surprisingly indignant and public upbraiding by the Federal Aviation Administration over the companyâ€™s unrealistic...