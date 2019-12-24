ï»¿Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Is The Second Most Dangerous Man (Barr) Using The DOJ To Shield Corporations?

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling There is justice, which proceeds from the courtroom and is based on fairness and the rule of law, and then there is pretended justice, which is the worst form of justice. From Silicon Valley and Hollywood to Port Naches, Texas, where a chemical explosion just injured workers and caused a mass evacuation of residents, some warn the Department of Justice (DOJ) under William Barr has decided to back corporate giants. This wonâ€™t be the first time that the DOJ has waged war against America workers on behalf of giant corporations, nor will it be the last. To be sure, President Donald Trumpâ€™s Attorney General (AG) is weighing in on other cases,...

