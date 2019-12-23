ï»¿Monday, 23 December 2019
Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Added: 23.12.2019 6:47 | 7 views | 0 comments

Source: www.nytimes.com
Source: www.nytimes.com

The White House on Sunday signalled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trumpâ€™s impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of US aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved two impeachment charges against Trump on Wednesday over his pressuring of Ukraine to investigate a political rival. There is little chance he will be convicted and removed from office through a trial in a Senate controlled by fellow Republicans. Democrats are pushing to call top Trump aides to testify, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants the Senate to...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Republicans, Democrats, Donald Trump, UK, White House, President, Ukraine, Ice T



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Donald Trump

 

eBay

 

Economy

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Murder

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2019 USweekly  - all rights reserved