The White House on Sunday signalled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trumpâ€™s impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of US aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved two impeachment charges against Trump on Wednesday over his pressuring of Ukraine to investigate a political rival. There is little chance he will be convicted and removed from office through a trial in a Senate controlled by fellow Republicans. Democrats are pushing to call top Trump aides to testify, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants the Senate to...