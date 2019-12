Added: 23.12.2019 3:27 | 9 views | 0 comments

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his Bharatiya Janata Party's rally in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 22, 2019. Narendra Modi on Sunday refuted allegations that his government is discriminatory in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has triggered massive protests nationwide. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua) NEW DELHI, Dec. 22 (Xinhua)...