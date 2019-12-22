Added: 22.12.2019 9:12 | 10 views | 0 comments

Boris Johnson did not mention Scotland by name, but our disunited kingdom was a feature of his “blueprint for the future of Britain” on Thursday. What he described as the most radical Queen’s speech in a generation will only exacerbate tensions. As the Queen read out a shopping list of policy plans, none of which Scotland voted for, she declared (presumably with her fingers crossed) that the integrity and prosperity of the United Kingdom was of the utmost importance to the UK government. Yet how can this be? The key pledge to leave the EU...