Added: 22.12.2019 10:14 | 10 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON â€” The two impeachment articles against President Donald Trump focus on his attempts to pressure Ukraine and obstruct a congressional investigation. Yet in the scope of time, the charges will be remembered as a much broader statement about his presidency and conduct, historical experts predicted in the aftermath of Wednesdayâ€™s House vote to impeach a president for only the third time. Related stories House impeaches Trump; Pelosi may wait to send 2 articles to Senate The Trump impeachment vote is here. How Philly-area reps are voting. Trump accuses Democrats of declaring â€˜open warâ€™ as House impeaches him Related stories House impeaches Trump; Pelosi may wait to send 2 articles to...