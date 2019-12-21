Uncertainty hangs over Trump impeachment trial



Source: atlanticsentinel.com



Trumpâ€™s upcoming impeachment trial is mired in uncertainty as Washington heads into a two-week holiday stretch. The inability to get even the basic outline of an agreement has left senators wondering when, or if, the next phase of the proceedings will begin. The Senate is out until Jan. 3, and the House returns four days later, keeping trial deliberations stuck in limbo until at least the second week of the new year. Lawmakers left the Capitol this week largely in the dark about what the start of 2020 would look like, after a decision by House Democrats to delay transmitting the articles to the Senate threw a curveball into the impeachment timeline.ADVERTISEMENT When asked what he was... More in article.wn.com