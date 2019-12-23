Lebanonâ€™s last Hezbollah-backed Prime Minister was sworn in in 2011: what happened then?



Added: 21.12.2019 16:18 | 27 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rt.com



With the backing of Hezbollah and its allies, Lebanese academic Hassan Diab was named on Thursday as the next prime minister of Lebanon. His nomination came a day after caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri, who has strong connections to the west and the Gulf, again ruled himself out for the position. Should Mr Diab manage to form a government â€“ which he said he hopes will take no more than six weeks but, in the past, has taken months or years in Lebanon â€“ it would be the first time since 2014 that Hezbollah has propelled a prime minister into power. There is still the chance that he will fail to form a cabinet that will get the backing of parliament, especially if the parties who did not... More in article.wn.com » Prime minister, Hezbollah Tags: Government