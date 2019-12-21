﻿Saturday, 21 December 2019
Deaths in custody. Sexual violence. Hunger strikes. What we uncovered inside ICE facilities across the US

Added: 21.12.2019 15:22 | 9 views | 0 comments

Source: blog.education.nationalgeographic.org
Source: blog.education.nationalgeographic.org

NEW ORLEANS – At 2:04 p.m. on Oct. 15, a guard at the Richwood Correctional Center noticed an odd smell coming from one of the isolation cells. He opened the door, stepped inside and found the lifeless body of Roylan Hernandez-Diaz hanging from a bedsheet. The 43-year-old Cuban man had spent five months in immigration detention waiting for a judge to hear his asylum claim. As his time at Richwood dragged on, he barely answered questions from security or medical staff, who noted his “withdrawn emotional state.” He refused to eat for four days. The day after his death, 20 other detainees carried out what they say was a peaceful protest. They wrote “Justice for Roylan” on their...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Sex, Migration, Strikes, Cuba



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Donald Trump

 

eBay

 

Economy

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Murder

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2019 USweekly  - all rights reserved