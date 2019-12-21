Added: 21.12.2019 13:17 | 7 views | 0 comments

By JILL LAWLESS LONDON â€” Britain took a big step towards the European Union exit door on Friday when lawmakers gave preliminary approval to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnsonâ€™s EU divorce bill in a decisive vote that broke years of political deadlock over Brexit. The House of Commons, with its Conservative ranks swollen after Johnsonâ€™s election victory last week, voted 358-234 for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, clearing the way for the U.K. to leave the European Union next month. Fridayâ€™s vote was a moment of triumph for Johnson, who won a commanding parliamentary majority in last weekâ€™s general election on a promise to end more than three years of political gridlock and lead Britain...