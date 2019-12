Boeing’s Starliner capsule makes launch debut, but runs into trouble in orbit



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing's new Starliner capsule ran into trouble and went off course in orbit minutes after blasting off Friday on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts. Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket soared with the Starliner just before sunrise. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn't get into the position needed to get it to the International Space Station. Officials said flight controllers were looking into all their options and stressed that the capsule was in a stable orbit. The Starliner was supposed to reach the space station and stay for a week.