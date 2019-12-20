Boeingâ€™s Starliner capsule makes launch debut, but runs into trouble in orbit



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. â€” Boeingâ€™s new Starliner capsule ran into trouble and went off course in orbit minutes after blasting off Friday on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next yearâ€™s inaugural launch with astronauts. Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket soared with the Starliner just before sunrise. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didnâ€™t get into the position needed to get it to the International Space Station. Officials said flight controllers were looking into all their options and stressed that the capsule was in a stable orbit. The Starliner was supposed to reach the space station and stay for a week. The United... More in article.wn.com » Boeing Tags: SPA