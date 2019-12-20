Did SCOTUS Just Unleash The Greatest Narcissist (Trump) Of All Time?



Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling. "If one were to strike from the ranks of political leaders all those with significant narcissistic personality traits, the ranks would be perilously impoverished." So writes Jerrold M. Post. The only problem is that some leaders display a more malignant form of narcissism than others. Known as pathological narcissism, they have been cursed with a pervasive pattern of grandiosity (in fantasy or behavior), and a need for admiration and lack of empathy, beginning in early adulthood, and present in a variety of contexts. It is also the kind of pathological narcissism that leads to self-destruction. In some cases, it has included the entire nation.