Added: 19.12.2019 11:07 | 17 views | 0 comments

Donald Trump’s former director of communications Anthony Scaramucci has described his old boss as a “lawless criminal” whose removal from office would be celebrated like the Fourth of July. Mr Scaramucci, who was fired from his post after just ten days in July 2017, said should Mr Trump be convicted in his Senate trial following impeachment in the House of Representatives, the “personality cult” which has built up around him will collapse. “The fever is breaking,” he said in an interview on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4. “All that false idolatry of a personality cult will dissipate and so at the end of the day people will look around and say ‘What were we doing?’” Download the new...