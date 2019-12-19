One of the Poorest Countries in Africa Wants to Send Its Legal Marijuana All Over the World



Source: www.youtube.com



Kekeletso Lekaota spends her work days nurturing rows of cannabis plants for harvest. Pruning a few yellowed leaves from stems with thick, flowering heads, she says the job requires a soft touch and delicate hands. It’s a crop Lekaota had no experience with 18 months ago, when she saw an advertisement for a grower in her local newspaper. Now, the 27-year-old trains others how to cultivate the plants for MG Health Ltd., “I didn’t know what cannabis was—it was only when I was applying for this job that I realized it’s dagga,” Lekaota said, using a word for weed derived from the local Khoisan languages, as she readied the greenhouses for their required 12 hours of darkness. Marijuana has... More in article.wn.com » SPA Tags: Africa