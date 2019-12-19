Added: 19.12.2019 5:05 | 13 views | 0 comments

NEW DELHI: Big rallies are expected across India on Thursday as the tumultuous and angry reaction builds against a citizenship law seen as discriminatory against Muslims. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to drive the law through parliament last week has ignited nationwide protests that have often turned violent, with six people killed. The law gives migrants fleeing persecution from neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh an easier path to citizenship, except that Muslims are excluded. Critics...