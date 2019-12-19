Added: 19.12.2019 3:35 | 14 views | 0 comments

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK WASHINGTON (AP) â€” President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitutionâ€™s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors. The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation. The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an...