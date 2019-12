Added: 18.12.2019 17:31 | 16 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON-President Donald Trump woke up in the White House Wednesday morning and expressed utter disbelief that he will likely become just the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. With the House taking up two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump started his day as he often does: by airing his...