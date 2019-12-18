Added: 18.12.2019 9:51 | 11 views | 0 comments

A court in Japan on Wednesday awarded approximately $30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a high-profile television reporter of rape, and became part of the county's fledgling #MeToo movement. Ito, 30, was seeking approximately $100,000 in compensation from Noriyuki Yamaguchi in the landmark case in Japan, where it's rare for victims of sexual violence to speak out. Ito accused Yamaguchi of raping her after inviting her to discuss career opportunities in 2015, reports Agence France-Presse (AFP). The court ruling determined...