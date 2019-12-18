Added: 18.12.2019 10:39 | 12 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling. On July 28, 2016, we were reminded of how political movements and leaders create the enemy long before the weapon comes. The Gold Star parents of a heroic Muslim American soldier, Army Captain Humayun Khan who died in Iraq in 2004, had just spoken out against Donald Trump and the Republican Party's comments on profiling and possibly interning the Muslim community in the United States. Trump lashed out and tweeted: "Mr. Khan, who does not know me, viciously attacked me from the stage of the DNC and is now all over T.V. doing the same-Nice!" He accused the slain soldier's mother, Ghazala Khan, of not being able to speak during the DNC because...