Added: 18.12.2019 6:15 | 14 views | 0 comments

A said that a former Trump campaign aide, who became a star witness for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, must serve 45 days in jail for his crimes despite his extensive assistance to prosecutors. Rick Gates's testimony helped convict Trump confidant Roger Stone and send former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to prison. At his sentencing on Tuesday, the judge praised his work for the government but imposed a brief jail term for tax and lobbying crimes. Gates must serve his time intermittently during a three-year term of probation. I accept complete responsibility for my actions, Gates told the United States (US) District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington. The sentencing ends one of...