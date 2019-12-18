Warren Sanders will be Americaâ€™s next president â€” hereâ€™s why: Robert Reich



Source: www.politicususa.com



There arenâ€™t twenty Senate Republicans with enough integrity to remove the most corrupt president in American history, so weâ€™re going to have to get rid of Trump the old-fashioned way â€" by electing a Democrat next November 3. That Democrat will be Warren Sanders. Although there are differences between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Iâ€™m putting them together for the purpose of making a simple point. These two have most of the grass-roots energy in the 2020 campaign, most of the enthusiasm, and most of the ideas critical for Americaâ€™s future. Together, they lead Biden and every other so-called moderate Democrat by a wide margin in all polls. Thatâ€™s because the real political divide in... More in article.wn.com