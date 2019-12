Jeremy Corbyn apologises to remaining Labour MPs at tense Parliamentary meeting



Jeremy Corbyn has apologised to Labour MPs and told them he will stay on until a new leader is elected to ensure “the smoothest possible transition”. The outgoing Labour leader addressed his colleagues in a tense meeting in Parliament on Tuesday evening as he sought to quell the fall-out over the party’s worst general election result since... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Election