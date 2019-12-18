Added: 17.12.2019 8:08 | 31 views | 0 comments

Boris Johnson is to legislate to prevent MPs extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, Government sources have said. Ministers are understood to have re-worked the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) – due to come before the Commons this week – to “legally prohibit” any further extension. The move comes as MPs gather at Westminster for the first sitting of the new UK parliament on Tuesday following last week’s general election. The Tories return in buoyant mood after Mr Johnson was swept to an unexpected 80-seat majority as a swathe of Labour strongholds fell to the Tories. Under current...