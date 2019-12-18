Added: 17.12.2019 6:53 | 28 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON: Republican Donald Trump is this week likely to become the third US president to be impeached when the Democratic-led House of Representatives votes on charges stemming from his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. Trump faces one charge of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Biden, a leading Democratic contender to oppose him in the 2020 US presidential election, and one of obstructing Congressâ€™ investigation into the matter. The president has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of a baseless and politically-motivated bid to oust him from power. The House is likely to take up impeachment on Wednesday, setting the stage for a vote...