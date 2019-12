Added: 16.12.2019 23:17 | 26 views | 0 comments

BENI, Congo (AP) — Rebels with apparent links to the Islamic State group have killed at least 43 people in eastern Congo over the weekend in a series of attacks carried out in response to a new military offensive in the area, a rights group said Monday. Rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces in some cases went door-to-door shooting their victims dead, according to a Congolese...