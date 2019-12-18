Trumpâ€™s Malignant Normality: How Much Damage And Who Can Stop It?



Source: www.onenewspage.com



Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling. In "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump," Robert J. Lifton wrote, "Concerning malignant normality, we start with an assumption that all societies, at various levels of consciousness, put forward ways of viewing, thinking, and behaving that are considered desirable or â€˜norm.' Yet, these criteria for normality can be much affected by the political and military currents of a particular era." He then warns that though such requirements may seem fairly benign, "they can also be destructive to the point of evil." Consequently, Donald Trump's presidency is not immune. Malignant normality, a phenomenon Lifton first attributed to Nazi doctors during the... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Donald Trump