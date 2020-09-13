Stimulus check: Eligibility, fine print, income limit and how the first payment could determine the next rescue package

Added: 13.09.2020 4:19 | 13 views | 0 comments

There's still a possibility the IRS could send a second $1,200 maximum check in 2020. But some outstanding questions remain and the original CARES Act can help offer clues as to what a second round of payments would look like.