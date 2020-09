Xbox Series S is official and only $299 video



Added: 09.09.2020 3:18 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: blog.gfuel.com



Microsoft officially announced the Xbox Series S. It's a little sister to the Xbox Series X, and it's the smallest Xbox ever made. It's also the cheapest launch console Microsoft has ever sold, clocking in at just $299. See you on November 10 for launch day? More in www.cnet.com » Tags: Microsoft