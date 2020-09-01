P-Valley creator Katori Hall explains why Tina Turner hates her song What's Love Got to Do with It

On the I'm So Obsessed podcast, Hall talks about working with the iconic singer on the Broadway show Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. She also explains how P-Valley on Starz embraces the complexities and appeal of southern strip clubs.