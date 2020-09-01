Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: A flipping cool phone if you're willing to pay for it (after the price bump)

Asus doubles down on its flipping camera module in the the Zenfone 7 Pro. Plus it gets 5G, a long-lasting battery, and an uninterrupted display.