Burning Man 2020 starts online Sunday: How to attend and what to expect



Added: 29.08.2020 19:04 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Having trouble imagining what the desert fest will look like amid the pandemic? Here's a breakdown of the event themed The Multiverse, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7. More in www.cnet.com »