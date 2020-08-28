Galaxy Note 20 ongoing review: What's good and not so great about the $1,000 phone so far



Added: 28.08.2020 18:19 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.androidauthority.com



The Note 20 has a plastic backing, different screen and different camera specs compared to the $1,300 Note 20 Ultra. Does it truly make a difference? More in www.cnet.com »