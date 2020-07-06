'We'll be living with masks for years': COVID-19 through the eyes of a pandemic expert

Since the summer of 2019, I've been speaking with one of the world's leading pandemic experts about what a global outbreak could look like. Now, as the world enters a grim new phase, he says we're in a whole new ball game.