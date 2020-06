Hacking the Apocalypse trailer video



Added: 26.06.2020 11:00 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnet.com



In CNET's first limited docuseries, Claire Reilly sets out to investigate the biggest threats facing humanity and the technology that could save the human race. Watch as she visits a nuclear missile silo converted into an escape bunker for the superrich, looks inside a cryonics facility and puts a tsunami escape pod to the test. Hacking the Apocalypse launches July 6. More in www.cnet.com » Tags: Technology