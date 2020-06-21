Reno 911! star Cedric Yarbrough opens up about The Boondocks and BoJack Horseman

In our new podcast series I'm So Obsessed, the actor and comic discusses the reboot of Reno 911! on Quibi, BoJack Horseman and The Boondocks.