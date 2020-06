Android 11: What's new in the public beta video



Let's take a first look at some of the new features coming to Android 11. We're running the public beta on a Pixel 4 and looking at Android's new bubble messages, changes to notifications, a built-in screen recorder (yay!) and some more flexible media controls. More in www.cnet.com » Tags: Android