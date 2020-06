Added: 12.06.2020 5:05 | 3 views | 0 comments

Sony's "Future of Gaming" event showcased over two-dozen titles from third and first-party developers as the company revealed some of the upcoming software for PlayStation 5. But before it was all said and done, Sony finally lifted the curtain on the hardware itself, giving the world its first look at the PlayStation 5. Jeff Bakalar is here to break it all down.