Don't throw your stimulus check in the trash. How to identify your IRS payment in the mail



Added: 11.06.2020 20:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.postaltimes.com



The letter with your stimulus check may look so plain you don't even recognize it. A free US Postal Service app will help you identify your IRS stimulus check in the mail. You can even get a notification sent to your computer or phone. More in www.cnet.com »