Don't throw away your stimulus check. How to identify your IRS payment in the mail



Added: 10.06.2020



Source: www.postaltimes.com



Your stimulus check may look so plain, you don't even recognize it. But a free US Postal Service app will help you identify your IRS stimulus check in the mail. You can even get a notification sent to your computer or phone. More in www.cnet.com »