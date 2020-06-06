Snowpiercer the TV show is not Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer



Added: 06.06.2020 15:01 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bbcamerica.com



Snowpiercer's showrunner, Graeme Manson, and its production designer talk about the challenges of setting a show inside a train. More in www.cnet.com »