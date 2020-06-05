Chrysler Pacifica is offering AWD to the impatient with the 2020 AWD Launch Edition - Roadshow



Added: 05.06.2020 13:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.motor1.com



We knew it was coming on the new 2021 model, but FCA just couldn't wait and is offering it as a special version of the 2020 model year. More in www.cnet.com »