Pssst... Your face mask isn't a force field against the coronavirus. Sorry



Source: www.amherstbulletin.com



Commentary: While COVID-19 quietly thrives, are some people letting their guard -- and masks -- down too early? Here's what I see where I live. More in www.cnet.com »