Porsche Chairman is 'optimistic' about post-COVID-19 Taycan sales - Roadshow



Added: 01.06.2020



Source: www.alphr.com



What are the keys to Porsche's success as the world gets back to business in the second half of 2020? Optimism, says Oliver Blume, chairman of its executive board.