Stimulus check: You might get a prepaid debit card instead. Find your payment schedule



Added: 20.05.2020 5:37 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: yourmoneyline.com



See if you're eligible for a stimulus payment of up to $1,200, and when (and how) you can expect to receive your check or prepaid EIP card. More in www.cnet.com »