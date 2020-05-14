Stimulus direct deposit deadline has passed. What that means for your IRS check now



Added: 14.05.2020 6:30 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The IRS says you can no longer use its Get My Payment portal to enter your banking information and get your stimulus check by direct deposit. The IRS will now step up sending checks through the mail. More in www.cnet.com »